Arts group wins a special award for its community events

Presenting the award ot Mirjana Garland is High Sheriff, Selina Graham with Councillor Anne Wignall

Fizzgiggs Community Arts Group in Ellesmere was nominated for a Shropshire High Sheriff's Award by the town's mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall.

Recently Selina Graham attended one of the group's meetings at the Ellesmere Hotel and presented the award to the chair, Mirjana Garland.

Councillor Wignall said: "I was delighted to nominate this amazingly creative and talented group for the tremendous work that they carry out in the Ellesmere area. The award was so well deserved."

Fizzgigs has been involved in the community over the last 10 years.