Couple doing all they can to help their family made homeless by Turkish earthquake

A couple from the earthquake ravaged side of Turkey have launched an appeal for help from their customers and local community.

Homes hit by the earthquake
Oktay and Nalen Basceken, who live in Ellesmere are devastated by the disaster, which has claimed the lives of some of their family members and friends.

Their immediate families, who live near the town of Antakya, survived but are now homeless and living in a container for shelter.

Oktay, who owns the Pizza The Mere takeaway, is doing all he can from Shropshire to get help from parts of Turkey untouched by the earthquake to his home area.

And he has also launched an appeal for financial help to get help to the area.

"My mother and my sister, who is a teacher, are now living with 18 people in a container. They escaped in their pyjamas with no belongings - they have nothing.

"Thankfully my wife's immediate family is also safe although left with nothing. We have had some losses sadly but we know our immediate families are safe."

Oktay said that through his contacts in Turkey he was organising to get fuel out to his family for their generator so that they can have power and heating.

"Our county, Turkey, is providing service but they are still in need of help as the earthquake was huge, covering almost all south eastern Turkey. There is not enough power to keep these people safe," he said.

He said he was providing his profits this week to pay for what was needed, from groceries and clothing to tents.

"I know we are all struggling financially but I hope that people will help me and if we work collectively my dream is to raise £5,000. I hope people will join in this humanitarian aid."

More details of how to help are available from the Pizza The Mere website: fivestarpizzathemere.co.uk or its social media page.

