Sale in aid of town's food and warm clothing project

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A sale of pre-loved clothing will be held in Ellesmere next month with a donation of as little as 20p asked for.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/01/2023 - Ellesmere Food Bank - A new food bank was set up on 10th December 2022 as is now based out of "Our Space" in Ellesmere. In Picture L>R: Helen Minton, Dee Hamilton and Penelope Harrison.

The "Grand Rummage Sale" is being held in aid of Ellesmere's Food and Warm Clothing Project on February 11 at Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club between 10.30 and 2pm.

Entry is free with clothes selling from 20p per item or six items for £1. There will be a raffle, and tea and cake will be available at £1.

Organiser, Anne Wignall, said: "Donations of warm clothes, particularly children's clothes, for the Rummage Sale will be gratefully received at Fred Roberts - next to the pharmacy on Cross Street- on Fridays and Saturdays 9-1 and between 9-10.30 on the 11th at the Comrades Club."

She said that surplus clothes would be offered to the town's charity shops after the sale.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

