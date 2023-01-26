Sale in aid of town's food and warm clothing project

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/01/2023 - Ellesmere Food Bank - A new food bank was set up on 10th December 2022 as is now based out of "Our Space" in Ellesmere. In Picture L>R: Helen Minton, Dee Hamilton and Penelope Harrison.

The "Grand Rummage Sale" is being held in aid of Ellesmere's Food and Warm Clothing Project on February 11 at Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club between 10.30 and 2pm.

Entry is free with clothes selling from 20p per item or six items for £1. There will be a raffle, and tea and cake will be available at £1.

Organiser, Anne Wignall, said: "Donations of warm clothes, particularly children's clothes, for the Rummage Sale will be gratefully received at Fred Roberts - next to the pharmacy on Cross Street- on Fridays and Saturdays 9-1 and between 9-10.30 on the 11th at the Comrades Club."