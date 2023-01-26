Another repair cafe could launch in Shropshire

A previous Repair Cafe

There are over 2,500 Repair Cafes worldwide with many in the UK.

Now there are plans for Ellesmere to set up its own Repair Cafe at the Our Space Community Centre.

An information evening is being held on February 1 at 7pm at the community centre, next to Churchmere Surgery.

Organiser, Anne Wignall, the town mayor, said that people throw away vast amounts of stuff that they think can't be repaired easily.

"The idea behind the cafes is that members of the public bring along broken items that are fixed for free by 'fixperts' who have a variety of skills and an enthusiasm for mending things. Invaluable fixing skills can be shared and everyone is invited to enjoy tea and cakes.

"We are looking for volunteers who enjoy making small repairs. Most of the jobs are straight-forward - gluing, sewing, fixing a bike, putting in a fuse - although we do need a couple of volunteers who can mend small electrical items. We are also looking for volunteers who can help with administration, make and serve refreshments, and set up the room."