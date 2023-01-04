Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Award winning husband and wife folk duo in concert

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Award winning folk singers, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will perform at Welshampton Village Hall on February 4.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman
Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman

Arts Alive, organisers of the evening said it was delighted to be bringing one of the most respected and popular British folk acts, to the north Shropshire village.

Twice winners of the coveted “Best Duo” title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2016 and 2013, Kathryn and Sean mix traditional song arrangements with their self-penned material.

A spokesperson for Arts Alive said: "Their greatly varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends, and a lonely whale.

"With over 25 years of music making with the likes of Seth Lakeman, Cara Dillon, Levellers, Fotheringay, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have consolidated themselves as pillars of modern British folk.

"Join the much-loved husband and wife duo for an informal, inclusive performance in an intimate, rural setting and enjoy folk music at its very best."

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.artsalive.co.uk.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News