Award winning husband and wife folk duo in concert

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman

Arts Alive, organisers of the evening said it was delighted to be bringing one of the most respected and popular British folk acts, to the north Shropshire village.

Twice winners of the coveted “Best Duo” title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2016 and 2013, Kathryn and Sean mix traditional song arrangements with their self-penned material.

A spokesperson for Arts Alive said: "Their greatly varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends, and a lonely whale.

"With over 25 years of music making with the likes of Seth Lakeman, Cara Dillon, Levellers, Fotheringay, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have consolidated themselves as pillars of modern British folk.

"Join the much-loved husband and wife duo for an informal, inclusive performance in an intimate, rural setting and enjoy folk music at its very best."