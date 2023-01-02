Music festival to celebrate 10th anniversary in village venue

Corey Ledet

The international headliners for the 10th anniversary event - which features the music and culture of Louisiana, will include two of the most sought after young Cajun players in the state- fiddle virtuoso Cameron Fontenot and accordion maestro Austin Monceaux.

They will be joined by Grammy-nominated Corey Ledet who has travelled the world with his innovative style of Zydeco accordion. He first appeared at the festival in 2019 and made such an impact that he has been invited back as one of the anniversary headliners.

The festival, will be held from August 11 to 13 in Welshampton, near Ellesmere.

Organisers say it focuses on bringing the very best US performers to play alongside UK and European Cajun and Zydeco bands.

"The result is a high energy fusion of roots and blues music and dance over a summer weekend," Creative director, Gavin Lewery, said.

"Weekend tickets are already on sale for the festival at www.the-bigweekend.co.uk. Early birds tickets sold out in a record eight minutes but discounted Tier 2 weekend tickets are now available. Individual event tickets will go on sale later in the year."

Gavin said the Big Weekend team was delighted to be celebrating its tenth festival.

“We are planning to make this a really special Big Weekend with a spectacular line-up of diverse musicians and music in an amazing programme of bands,” he said.