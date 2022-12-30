Knit and natter group returns in the New Year

Catrin Utting with one of the crafty creations in Ellesmere

The social group has both morning and evening sessions in the town and organisers say all are welcome to go along whether their skill level or the craft they enjoy.

The town has become known for the knitting and crochet decorations that brighten up areas including Cross Street and town centre post boxes.

But the identity of those who make the creations as "yarn bombers" is a highly guarded secret.

The aim of the knit and natter group is for people to be able to enjoy their hobby with their own projects in the company of others and get support and advice if needed.

People can drop into the Red Lion every other Tuesday between 10.30 - 12.30am, January 3, 17, 31 and February 14, 28.