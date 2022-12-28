Notification Settings

Traditional start to agricultural year will be celebrated with a service in college chapel

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A tradition in the farming calendar will be celebrated with a special service at Ellesmere College raising money for Shropshire Rural Support.

Ellesmere College Chapel
Plough Monday, marks the start of the agricultural year in the UK with churches traditionally celebrating Plough Sunday on the first Sunday after Epiphany, January 6.

At Ellesmere College there will be a "Plough Saturday" Sung Holy Communion, in the beautiful college chapel, on January 7.

Leading the service will be past members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir, directed by Tony Coupe.

Refreshments will be service following the service with local pork pies and beer sold in support of Shropshire Rural Support.

The charity offers free and confidential support for farmers and their families.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

