Traditional start to agricultural year will be celebrated with a service in college chapel

Ellesmere College Chapel

Plough Monday, marks the start of the agricultural year in the UK with churches traditionally celebrating Plough Sunday on the first Sunday after Epiphany, January 6.

At Ellesmere College there will be a "Plough Saturday" Sung Holy Communion, in the beautiful college chapel, on January 7.

Leading the service will be past members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir, directed by Tony Coupe.

Refreshments will be service following the service with local pork pies and beer sold in support of Shropshire Rural Support.