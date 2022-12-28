The future of banking on the agenda at town's annual meeting

The future of banking in the town will be on the agenda with councillors discussion the possibility of a banking hub and looking at the availability of cash machines.
They will also debate whether to look at discouraging people from smoking in public areas, including around the Town Hall.
The latest planning application for the former canal warehouse on Wharf Road will be discussed along with other planning applications and councillors will also be told of future events, including the annual Civic Service on January 29.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting at The Town Council starting at 7.15pm.
A special public session for the first 10 minutes gives townsfolk the chance to put questions to councillors on items on the agenda or put forward matters for discussion at future meetings.