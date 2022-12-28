Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The future of banking on the agenda at town's annual meeting

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

Ellesmere Town Council will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday.

Ellesmere pic. High Street, Ellesmere. Building on corner in distance is Lloyds Bank. Ellesmere High Street. Ellesmere street scene. Picture taken on Thursday, January 10, 2008, for potential use in Then and Now (this compares with a nostalgia pic on the system). Library code: Ellesmere pic 2008. Ellesmere 2008.
Ellesmere pic. High Street, Ellesmere. Building on corner in distance is Lloyds Bank. Ellesmere High Street. Ellesmere street scene. Picture taken on Thursday, January 10, 2008, for potential use in Then and Now (this compares with a nostalgia pic on the system). Library code: Ellesmere pic 2008. Ellesmere 2008.

The future of banking in the town will be on the agenda with councillors discussion the possibility of a banking hub and looking at the availability of cash machines.

They will also debate whether to look at discouraging people from smoking in public areas, including around the Town Hall.

The latest planning application for the former canal warehouse on Wharf Road will be discussed along with other planning applications and councillors will also be told of future events, including the annual Civic Service on January 29.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting at The Town Council starting at 7.15pm.

A special public session for the first 10 minutes gives townsfolk the chance to put questions to councillors on items on the agenda or put forward matters for discussion at future meetings.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News