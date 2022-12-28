The future of banking on the agenda at town's annual meeting

Ellesmere pic. High Street, Ellesmere. Building on corner in distance is Lloyds Bank. Ellesmere High Street. Ellesmere street scene. Picture taken on Thursday, January 10, 2008, for potential use in Then and Now (this compares with a nostalgia pic on the system). Library code: Ellesmere pic 2008. Ellesmere 2008.

The future of banking in the town will be on the agenda with councillors discussion the possibility of a banking hub and looking at the availability of cash machines.

They will also debate whether to look at discouraging people from smoking in public areas, including around the Town Hall.

The latest planning application for the former canal warehouse on Wharf Road will be discussed along with other planning applications and councillors will also be told of future events, including the annual Civic Service on January 29.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting at The Town Council starting at 7.15pm.