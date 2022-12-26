Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ellesmere residents left without water as Severn Trent apologises for supply problems

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Large parts of Ellesmere suffering from low water pressure, which in some instances has left homes without any water at all.

Ellesmere residents left without water as Severn Trent apologises for supply problems

Residents say they have a steadily decreasing pressure with some homes, particularly in the Grange Road area, with no supply at all.

Severn Trent messaged customers and posted on its website to apologise.

It said: "We're aware that customers living in the SY11, SY12 areas of Ellesmere and the surrounding areas may be experiencing some supply interruptions at the moment.

"We’re really sorry if you’re experiencing these issues and want to reassure you, we’re working hard on getting this fixed as soon as possible.

"There is a team currently investigating the cause and we’ll update this page as soon as we have some more information to share.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News