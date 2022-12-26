Residents say they have a steadily decreasing pressure with some homes, particularly in the Grange Road area, with no supply at all.

Severn Trent messaged customers and posted on its website to apologise.

It said: "We're aware that customers living in the SY11, SY12 areas of Ellesmere and the surrounding areas may be experiencing some supply interruptions at the moment.

"We’re really sorry if you’re experiencing these issues and want to reassure you, we’re working hard on getting this fixed as soon as possible.

"There is a team currently investigating the cause and we’ll update this page as soon as we have some more information to share.