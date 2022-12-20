New burial land needed in Ellesmere as cemetery running out of space

Ellesmere's Swan Hill Cemetery

Ellesmere's Swan Hill Cemetery at the back of the town's mere, only has enough room for graves to last the next few years.

The town and rural parish councils have put out an urgent request to local landowners for burial land that will be needed for the people of Ellesmere and the surrounding area within the next few years.

Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Anne Wignall, said: "We are desperately seeking land because Swan Hill Cemetery in the town is filling up and we only have enough burial space left for the next three to five years.

"Ideally, we would like the land to be within walking distance of the town and to be approximately an acre in size."

She said new burial space must meet Environment Agency regulations.

"The land should not be in areas where the groundwater is highly vulnerable, where the land is liable to flooding or is unaltered bedrock," she said.

"However, in some cases an environmental permit will allow for mitigation measures and controls to protect the water environment."

Councillor Graham Dyke from Ellesmere Rural Parish Council and chair of the joint Cemetery Working Group, said: "A cemetery should not be on low-lying land that is easily water-logged, and extensive tests would be carried out to determine the suitability of the site.

"We hope that a local landowner will step forward and help us find a solution to this pressing problem that we need to resolve for the peace of mind of local residents."

The joint Cemetery Working Group consists of councillors representing Ellesmere Town Council and Ellesmere Rural Parish Council and is looked after by cemetery coordinator, Mr David Jones.