Sudden death of 'wonderful and vibrant' Shropshire student leaves community devastated

Lakelands Academy offers unprecedented opportunities

Ella McCreadie, a Year 8 pupil at the Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere, died late last week, the school has confirmed.

The school's headteacher said that the cause of Ella's death was as yet unknown and said it would be unwise for anyone to speculate.

Sophy Bellis said that Ella had been a wonderful and vibrant pupil.

She said everyone at the school felt "profound sadness".

"There is a deep sense of shock and grief enveloping the entire Lakelands community, matched only by a determination to honour Ella’s life," she said.

"We will be working hard to support students and staff through the difficult days ahead, supported by colleagues from the local authority’s bereavement response team," she said.

"We have been in touch with Ella’s family to express our profound sadness on behalf of the Lakelands community and to offer our support. Understandably, they are still in shock and at the very beginning of their journey to understand and come to terms with their loss, so will need privacy at this time."

The school has said it would be supporting Ella's family in any way that it could and Mrs Bellis said staff would be looking how the school community could come together to celebrate Ella’s life.