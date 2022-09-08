Is twenty plenty for Ellesmere's streets

The council is to hold a consultation event next month with guest speakers, well known campaigners for safer roads.

Rod King will be one of those at the event at the Town Hall on October 18 at 7pm. He founded 20's Plenty for Us in 2007and in 2013 he was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for Services to Road Safety.

He will be joined by Professor John Whitelegg, an internationally renowned expert on Sustainable Transport and vocal on the need for 20 mile an hour zones.

The council said it was important to gain the public opinion to see if local residents would be on board with a move towards at 20 mile an hour order.