Is twenty plenty for Ellesmere's streets

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Ellesmere Town Council is looking at whether to press for a 20 mile an hour speed limit through its residential streets.

The council is to hold a consultation event next month with guest speakers, well known campaigners for safer roads.

Rod King will be one of those at the event at the Town Hall on October 18 at 7pm. He founded 20's Plenty for Us in 2007and in 2013 he was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for Services to Road Safety.

He will be joined by Professor John Whitelegg, an internationally renowned expert on Sustainable Transport and vocal on the need for 20 mile an hour zones.

The council said it was important to gain the public opinion to see if local residents would be on board with a move towards at 20 mile an hour order.

Later this month there will also by a public consultation event looking at the current local government review of the town and rural parish council boundaries. This will be held at the Town Hall on September 22 at 7pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

