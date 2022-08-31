Notification Settings

Not an anniversary waltz but plenty of dancing

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Fizzgigs, Ellesmere’s Community Arts Group, is to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a ceilidh and a promised "surprise" in the interval.

One of the Ceilidhs
One of the Ceilidhs

Ian Andrew, one of the founding members of Fizzgigs is organising the event.

He said: “We have spent ten years bringing many varied events to the public. All the ceilidhs we have put on have been great fun, so it seemed the right way to celebrate our 10th anniversary”.

The festivities will be in Criftins Parish Hall on September 24 from 7.30pm. Dancing will begin at 8pm led by caller Hilary Evans and with music from the Fizzjigs band made up of local musicians.

“Hilary has even created a ceilidh dance especially for the evening. And there will be a surprise treat in the interval,” Ian Andrew said.

There will be a licensed bar. Tickets are £7 each and available from tickets@fizzgigs.co.uk. The post code of the hall is SY12 9LE. Details of all Fizzgigs activities can be found at www.fizzgigs.co.uk

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

