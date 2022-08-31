Not an anniversary waltz but plenty of dancing

One of the Ceilidhs

Ian Andrew, one of the founding members of Fizzgigs is organising the event.

He said: “We have spent ten years bringing many varied events to the public. All the ceilidhs we have put on have been great fun, so it seemed the right way to celebrate our 10th anniversary”.

The festivities will be in Criftins Parish Hall on September 24 from 7.30pm. Dancing will begin at 8pm led by caller Hilary Evans and with music from the Fizzjigs band made up of local musicians.

“Hilary has even created a ceilidh dance especially for the evening. And there will be a surprise treat in the interval,” Ian Andrew said.