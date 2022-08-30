Open water swimmers take the plunge in Ellesmere to raise case for hospital

Swimmers wait to take the plunge in the mere

More than 100 swimmers of all ages and abilities took part in the Ellesmere Mere Mile swim on Monday, raising money for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital League of Friends.

For many it was the first time they had completed a mile in open water, for others it was not how far, but how quickly they could complete their chosen distance.

Many swimmers were local but others had travelled long distances, including a group for the Stourbridge swimming club.

They included 12-year-old Nia Brook, the youngest swimmer in the event and her 14-year old sister, Cerys, who completed the mile and 2.5 mile challenges back to back. Their mother, Sian, also took part.

Sarah Harris, 14 and her mother, Abigail

Also from Stourbridge were Sarah Harris, 14, and her mother, Abigail.

Mere trustee Ian Sawers said: "I know how much of a challenge the Mere Mile is as I completed it myself last year. Congratulations to everyone who took part. We are indebted to everyone who has helped out, for without them events like this could not go ahead."

Thanks to sponsorship from local businesses, including Shropshire Pools and Spas and Stans Superstore, and swim support from Swimfinity and volunteers, all the money raised by the swimmers went to the League of Friends.

Swimfinity's James Bainbridge, master of ceremonies for the morning said: "It is great to see so many people enjoying open water swimming. Providing it is done safely it is so good for both physical and mental health."

Victoria Sugden, charity director for the Friends, said: “We have so enjoyed this event over the last couple of years, bringing people together for an outdoor event has had such a positive effect on us all whilst raising money for the hospital we all value so much.