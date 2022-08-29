From four to 84 - runners cross the generations at Ellesmere 10k and 2k event

The Ellesmere 10k, Alex Greenwood from Shrewsbury with friends Indee and Jamie

Celebrating its 10th anniversary the picturesque event based at the Lakelands Secondary School took runners into the town and along local roads before heading in front of the mere and onto the Llangollen Canal.

There was a poignant tribute for a former Ellesmere athlete, Nick Thomas on the sixth anniversary of his death while attempting a non-wetsuit channel swim. Runners took part in one minute of applause.

Before the main race, sponsored by the Lion Quays, it was the turn of young runners to shine as the completed a 2 kilometre route many accompanied by parents or grandparents.

First across the line was talented athlete, footballer and swimmer, 10-year-old Sebastian Holmes.

10-year old Sebastian Holmes

Siblings, five-year-old Anna, six-year old Pip and eight-year-old Joseph took part in the fun run with mum Lizzie in the 10k. The youngsters enjoy junior part run, Lizzie said.

There was plenty of intergenerational rivalry including Steve Woolford and his 19-year old grandson Connor and father and son competitors Mike and Daniel Dovaston, Will and Matty Davison and Mel and Joe Austin.

Father and son Mel and Joe Austin

And the race attracted all ages, from teenagers to the oldest competitor, 84-year-old Pete Norman from Wrexham.

The Ellesmere 10k Pete Norman, 84 and four year old Max Cubberley

Many clubs took part from the local Mere Runners and Ellesmere Runners to Oswestry Olympians and Market Drayton Running Club.

Some were taking part for charity.

They included Alex Greenwood and friends Indee and Jamie, raising money for dieticians at Birmingham Children's Hospital who have helped her eight month old twins, Ewan and Robin. They brothers have a metabolic condition MCADD which means they have problems breaking down fat to use as an energy source and Alex said the dietary department was a huge support.

The Ellesmere 10k, Alex Greenwood from Shrewsbury with friends Indee and Jamie

First across the line in the 10k was Ollie Blake of Oswestry Olympians with a time of 32.11 with local runner Jack Pickett a member of Wolverhampton and Bilston Runners close behind. The first woman home was Bethan Jones of Oswestry Olympians with Olivia Ashton second.