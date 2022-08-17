Notification Settings

Carnival celebrates its centenary in Ellesmere

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire carnival has double celebrations this weekend, returning after the pandemic and celebrating its centenary.

Ellesmere Carnival 2019
Ellesmere Carnival 2019

Ellesmere Carnival will be held on Saturday, (20) with a street parade through the town centre followed by an afternoon of fun in the mereside, Cremorne Gardens.

Bunting for the carnival was put up early this year to help celebrate the Queen's Jubilee and has brightened up the town all summer.

Floats will meet up at the business park ready to wend their way through the town accompanied by those walking in the procession.

The parade will finish at the Cremorne Gardens where their will be stalls and sideshows, live entertainment, and food and refreshments.

Following the afternoon attractions there will by husband and wife duo, Wintersounds, performing at 5pm, followed by DJ Jason Page from 6pm til 10pm.

The motto for the carnival is Fun for the Whole Family.

Ellesmere's Carnival began in the 1920s and at one time was known for a night parade as well as the daytime procession.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

