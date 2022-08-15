Van crushed by falling tree near Ellesmere

Tree down at Colemere Car Park, Ellesmere. Photo by David Sumner

The tree went down in the car park of Colemere Countryside Heritage site near Ellesmere on Saturday, falling on a white van.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the fall at the site, which is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Shropshire 'tree hunter' Rob McBride commented on the incident and said: "I really hope no one was hurt. But, was this a dangerous tree? No. It was dangerous planning.

"This could well have been avoided by not having a car park under the tree.

"The tree's roots have been compacted/compromised over many years. This is what can happen.

"Planners/highways need to consult properly qualified veteran tree experts before placing car parks et cetera.

"There is plenty of room at this site, well away from the veteran tree."

Rob is the founder of the not-for-profit organisation Treespect CIC, based in his home town of Ellesmere.