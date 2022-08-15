School chums taking on madcap European rally for cancer charity

Paul Grindley, left,and Nathan Cross

Nathan, from Ellesmere wanted to raise funds for a Breast Cancer charity, after losing his mother to the disease and the pair decided to take on the Screwball Rally Challenge driving through five European Countries, over five days, a total over 1500 miles.

They will share the driving over the five days.

"We started to realise that things should be done before it’s too late, tomorrow is not a guarantee," Nathan said.

The Rally asks each entrant to have a theme, not a difficult decision for Nathan as he remembers Smokey and the Bandit being his favourite TV series as he was growing up.

"Bikes and frisbees were abandoned where they lay as we all rushed back home to watch TV,"

As he owns a spraying business, the car, not a Pontiac Trans Am but a small Black Ford Fiesta, is already in its Smokey and the Bandit livery.

They also have some promises of donations from some local companies, with the “Signtist” from Ellesmere donating stickers to go on the car for advertising. Any company donating £100 will get a sticker on the car promoting their business and the roof is also available for a larger donation.

When the owners of the Ellesmere Hotel heard that Nathan, their ex relief manager, was doing the challeng and the theme chosen, they contacted Molson Coors and the beer was central to the TV series.

"They kindly donated a barrel of beer which hopefully will raise funds over the next few weeks," Sandra Walford from the Ellesmere Hotel said.