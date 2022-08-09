Spate of fires involving combine harvesters in Shropshire as heatwave looms

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that two fire appliances were mobilised for each of the incidents in Ellesmere Road, Welsh Frankton, Oswestry and Tag Lane, Chipnall, Cheswardine.

It comes as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for 'extreme heat' this week, with temperatures set to reach more than 30 degrees.

The weather warning is the second alert issued in recent weeks after the extreme heat in July, which saw record-breaking temperatures in the UK.

At around 3.40pm on Tuesday afternoon, fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry to deal with a fire involving a combine harvester.

Around an hour later, fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton to deal with the second incident involving a combine harvester on fire.