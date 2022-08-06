Notification Settings

Swans decide to take a stroll through their home town

By Sue Austin

A couple of youths swanning around in Ellesmere had to be escorted home by local residents.

Heading up up the appropriately named Swan Hill
The young swans had left their home on the mere and made their way through the town, crossing main roads and even a roundabout.

They were spotted on Brownlow Road on Saturday morning and householders stepped in to help.

Ricky Roberts helped by Lynn Howard managed to shepherd the swans back across the road and onto the pavement at the appropriately named Swan Hill then safely into the back of the mereside Cremorne Gardens.

Ricky said: "They had obviously had a bit of a stroll through the town. They seemed quite happy to be shown their way home."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

