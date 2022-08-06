Swans decide to take a stroll through their home town

Heading up up the appropriately named Swan Hill

The young swans had left their home on the mere and made their way through the town, crossing main roads and even a roundabout.

They were spotted on Brownlow Road on Saturday morning and householders stepped in to help.

Ricky Roberts helped by Lynn Howard managed to shepherd the swans back across the road and onto the pavement at the appropriately named Swan Hill then safely into the back of the mereside Cremorne Gardens.