Make a splash to help specialist hospital

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 12/9/20 Elite swimmers swim the Ellesmere mere, at Ellesmere..

The hospital Friends and event partners Swimifinity say the Mere Mile will be returning for the third consecutive year on August 29 at the Mere in Ellesmere.

Sponsored by Shropshire Pools and Spas, this year follows on from an extremely successful 2021 event, in which just under 200 swimmers took part and £19,500 was raised.

Participants can choose between two distances – 1 mile or 2.5 miles. Entry numbers for each category are limited, with space for 250 swimmers to undertake the mile swim and 150 for the 2.5 miles.

Each participant will receive an event swim hat, goodie bag and finishers memento.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the Friends, said over 40 volunteers dedicated their time to help with the running of the event last year, members of Borderlands and Ellesmere Rotary Clubs, safety boat crews and over 20 kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders who took to the water to ensure the swimmers were kept safe throughout.

“We have so enjoyed this event over the last couple of years, bringing people together for an outdoor event has had such a positive effect on us all whilst raising money for the hospital we all value so much.

“We know that many people swim for fun, for the challenge, or to train for other events – whatever the reason we look forward to welcoming everyone to a successful swim again this year."

James Bainbridge of Swimfinity said: “We are proud and excited to partner once again with the Friends to raise valuable and much needed funds to support their critical work.

“As we emerge from the Global pandemic, the appetite for outdoor swimming is greater than ever, and we looking providing training opportunities at The Mere throughout the Summer months leading up to The Mere Mile, as well as providing logistical support on the day."

To register to become a swimmer visit friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile-registration.

If you wish to make a donation to support the fundraising campaign visit friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile-donate.

If you’re interested providing volunteer support you can contact the team directly by: · Emailing – rjah.communityfundraising@nhs.net

· Phoning – 01691 404401

-ends-

Note to Editors

The League of Friends has been supporting The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital since 1961, via fundraising, donations and provision of services. The League of Friends are currently recruiting volunteers to fill a variety of roles across the hospital and join a 350 strong team of volunteers. For more information please contact Victoria Sugden on 01691 404401.