Couple who rescued two big pigs found alone in country lane try to trace owners

Michelle Williams and her four year-old-son Masimba with the pigs 'Lost and Found'.

The two male porkers were spotted lying at the entrance to a field on a lane near Tetchill, Ellesmere, on Tuesday morning.

At first it was thought they may have escaped from their home, but after fruitless appeals on social media and calls to the RSPCA and police, dairy farmers Michelle and Thomas Williams took a trailer out to the lane to rescue the animals.

Michelle said: "One was dehydrated and just lying by the gate. The other had made its way into a nearby maize field and we followed the tracks it had made to see if they led to land they may have escaped from. But there was no sign that it got into the field other than from the lane.

"We took some food with us and they followed us into the trailer for the food - they were very hungry. Once back at the farm having had plenty of water and some food they perked up enormously."

The family have christened the pair Lost and Found.

One of the pigs lying as it was found

After initial thoughts that they may have escaped Michelle now thinks they had been dumped on the side of the lane.

"We have found out that the breed of the pigs is Large White and they are animals that can grow to 800 pounds. They can eat half a bag of feed a day.

"It may be that they were backyard animals and the person who bought them had no idea just how big they would grow or how much they would eat and couldn't afford to feed them."

She said looking after the pigs involved a learning curve.

"We have never had pigs before so I have a lot to learn but local people have been wonderful, donating feed to us and giving advice."

Michelle and Thomas have made a home for the two boars at their farm on the Grange Road in Ellesmere while they try to trace the animals' owners.

If they don't come forward in 14 days they can apply for a Defra licence to own them.

The British Pig Association says that the Large Whites are inquisitive pigs who thrive both inside and out although they are prone to being sunburnt.

"They are a very friendly breed and will learn quickly to stand to have their heads rubbed as well as enjoying things to play with.