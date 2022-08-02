Firefighters despatched to rescue at county beauty spot

Firefighters headed back to land

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was scrambled to the Mere in Oswestry after reports of the need for a water rescue.

The teams, from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury, which included the Water Rescue Unit, were called shortly after 2pm today.

Several fire engines could be seen on the approach to the popular beauty spot, while a police community support officer was also present at the scene.

The fire service said that after arriving they had helped a person in a rowing boat get back to the shore, and that five youths in another boat had managed to 'self rescue'.