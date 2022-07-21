Notification Settings

Jubilee regatta raises around £5,000 for good causes

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Ellesmere's popular regatta has raised at least £5,000 for charities and good causes.

The Ellesmere Hotel's team and supporters in the regatta
The Regatta, held in and around the Mere earlier this month as part of the town's Jubilee celebrations, attracted scores of team and hundreds of spectators enjoying the popular community fun event.

It was organised by the town's Rotary club.

At this week's Rotary meeting, the chairman of the Regatta Committee, Geoff Corfield, announced that the £5000 was a 'loose, provisional figure'.

He said: "An accurate figure is usually available by mid-September, but he wanted the good people of Ellesmere to have some early feedback.

"We also want to let the community know how grateful Rotary is for their generosity towards the causes that we support."

Among the charities being supported are the Lyneal Trust and The Movement Centre.

