Revamped playground for mereside beauty spot

Shropshire Council and Ellesmere Town Council are working closely together to bring what they are describing as a modern, refurbished play area to the beauty spot.
Ellesmere Town Clerk, Jo Butterworth, said: " We have received designs from four play companies and want the views of the people of Ellesmere to determine which is favourite."
The clerk is visiting the town's primary school and Lakelands Academy secondary school for students' views and a public consultation will be held at Ellesmere Town Hall this Wednesday, ) between 6.30pm and 8pm. All are welcome to attend.