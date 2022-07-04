Canal boatwomen will star in art productions on a Shropshire waterway

Mirjana Garland as one of the canal boat women

Fizzgigs is focusing on the neglected role of women’s work on the waterways in two performances on August 6 and August 13 as part of a series of events at the Canal and River Trust boatyard on Birch Road on the edge of the town.

The Fizzgigs story-telling performance - Canal Boatwomen: Romance and Reality – will feature a blend of music songs and stories including a three and a half metre tall female figure dressed as a canal boatwoman of the 1920s.

Rosemary Drake, the inspiration behind the production, said: “I have already dressed this wonderful, large female structure on three previous occasions. Her size and assertive stance alone will make a very positive statement about the strength and vitality of these women.”

On each of two Saturdays actors and musicians will bring alive the stories of four amazing women who worked on the canals in the twentieth century.

There will be two performances on each day at 12.15 p.m. and 2.15 p.m. The Shropshire Boatmen - a shanty group who sing traditional and self-penned canal songs – will perform between the performances.

Kate Westgate of Fizzgigs said: “We are so lucky to have national canal expert and local resident Tony Lewery as a member of our group. He has helped us uncover the lives of the canal boatwomen, both real and fictional.

“We are also massively grateful to Heather Wastie of Alarum Productions for allowing us to use some of their material.”

She added that there would be plenty of other attractions at the boatyard.

The historic and unique flyboat ‘Saturn’ will be moored on site available for viewing, the Paddle Brothers will have boards for hire and the 2022 Poet Laureate of the Canals will be appearing on August 6.