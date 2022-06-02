Firefighters help cow stranded in the canal near Ellesmere

The cow is pulled along the canal by firefighters

The animal, who is in calf, slipped into the Llangollen Canal near Ellesmere on Wednesday morning .

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 6am and firefighters from the special large animal rescue unit went to the canal close to the village of Tetchill.

They were able to attach ropes to the cow and lead her down the towpath to a place where they could then haul her out none the worse for her exploits. The farmer was then able to collect her.

Boats on the canal were among those able to watch the rescue.