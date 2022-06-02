Notification Settings

Firefighters help cow stranded in the canal near Ellesmere

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Moo-ve over to the "udder" side - a cow decided to go for a cool down in the canal and discovered she couldn't get out.

The cow is pulled along the canal by firefighters
The animal, who is in calf, slipped into the Llangollen Canal near Ellesmere on Wednesday morning .

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 6am and firefighters from the special large animal rescue unit went to the canal close to the village of Tetchill.

They were able to attach ropes to the cow and lead her down the towpath to a place where they could then haul her out none the worse for her exploits. The farmer was then able to collect her.

Boats on the canal were among those able to watch the rescue.

Scott Bishop, one of the fire crew tweeted: "Another successful rescue with SFRSWellington large animal rescue team this morning. #NotJustFires."

Sue Austin

Sue Austin

