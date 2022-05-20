Picnic and fireworks in the park will be one of the highlights of Ellesmere's Jubilee celebrations

Pearl Allum and Rebecca Waterfall get to work on the bunting

The town council has joined forces with a range of business and organisations to ensure that members of the community can celebrate, without having to spend money.

A Platinum Jubilee picnic will be held in the mereside Cremorne Gardens on June 4 from 2pm.

There will be family sports organised by the Carnival committee and crafting with children making crowns.

Other entertainment includes, line dancing, a gymnastics display and street theatre from Fizzgigs before a parade of the home make crowns and a tug of war competition.

Live music takes over from 5pm followed by a firework finale at 10pm.

Pubs in the town will also have events on.

Town clerk, Jo Butterworth, said: "The support we have had from organisations and businesses, large and small, has been phenomenal from sponsorship to prizes to help with the events.

"With the cost of living as it is at the moment it was important to make sure that people could enjoy the celebrations without having to spend. They can bring a picnic along and join in the fun."

"Refreshments will be provided by the Carnival committee to help them raise money to put on the carnival later in the year."

Carnival committee members have also been making yards of bunting that will hang in the town from the jubilee through to the carnival in August.

On June 2 events will start with an evening jubilee service in St Mary's Church and the lighting of a specially commissioned beacon sculpture with its gas light in the church grounds before entertainment in The Vaults.

The unveiling of the Jubilee tree, part of the Queen's Green Canopy, in the Birch Road nature reserve will coincide with the official opening of the reserve before events in pubs in the town on Friday night.