Ellesmere town council to look at plans for historic buildings

XXXX Ellesmere pic. For file. The Wharf, Ellesmere, on Sunday, February 3, 2002. Canal. Canals. Ellesmere wharf. Narrowboat. Narrowboats. Crane. Cranes. Ellesmere canal. Library code: Ellesmere pic 2002. Ellesmere 2002.

The meeting will be held on Monday at 6pm at Ellesmere Town Hall.

Town Councillors will debate the plans recently submitted tp Shropshire Council that would see the old wharf building on the canal used for a cafe or restaurant. This is part of a much larger application that would see nearby land used to build 44, one bedroom apartments, 14 two bedroom apartments and eight, four bedroom town houses.

There are also plans to be discussed for the former Lloyds Bank, Scotland Street. A developer has applied for permission to change the use of the building to form five appartments.

Also on the town council agenda is and application for the White Lion Antiques, Market Street. The application is to change of use of one room from retail to dwellinghouse incorporated into the existing dwellinghouse.