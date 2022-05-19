Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ellesmere town council to look at plans for historic buildings

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Plans for three of Ellesmere's historic buildings will come under the spotlight at the Town Council's planning committee next week.

XXXX Ellesmere pic. For file. The Wharf, Ellesmere, on Sunday, February 3, 2002. Canal. Canals. Ellesmere wharf. Narrowboat. Narrowboats. Crane. Cranes. Ellesmere canal. Library code: Ellesmere pic 2002. Ellesmere 2002.
XXXX Ellesmere pic. For file. The Wharf, Ellesmere, on Sunday, February 3, 2002. Canal. Canals. Ellesmere wharf. Narrowboat. Narrowboats. Crane. Cranes. Ellesmere canal. Library code: Ellesmere pic 2002. Ellesmere 2002.

The meeting will be held on Monday at 6pm at Ellesmere Town Hall.

Town Councillors will debate the plans recently submitted tp Shropshire Council that would see the old wharf building on the canal used for a cafe or restaurant. This is part of a much larger application that would see nearby land used to build 44, one bedroom apartments, 14 two bedroom apartments and eight, four bedroom town houses.

There are also plans to be discussed for the former Lloyds Bank, Scotland Street. A developer has applied for permission to change the use of the building to form five appartments.

Also on the town council agenda is and application for the White Lion Antiques, Market Street. The application is to change of use of one room from retail to dwellinghouse incorporated into the existing dwellinghouse.

Councillors will also look at plans to erect 10 camping pods on land to the west of Grange Road and will also have a debate on proposed boundary changes.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News