Walking football club gets funding from charity foundation

The Ellesmere Rangers walking football team meetings on Wednesday evenings for training a matches, recently winning 2-0 against a Leicester team.
Funding from the Charlotte Hartey Foundation comes during mental health awareness week.
One of the team members, Rob McBride said the team really helped improve mental health.
"Other men in the team have found, as I do, that playing walking football really helps with our well-being and mental health as well as keeping us reasonably fit and having fun in these challenging times.
"Male suicides are soaring in recent times and it is maybe through initiatives like the walking football that men can get much-needed positivity and benefits."
The Charlotte Hartey Foundation was set up by Karl Hartey, Chairman of Hartey Wealth Management, whose 16-year-old Charlotte died in 2009 after her tonsilitis was wrongly.
The family set up the Charlotte Hartey Foundation in her name to provide funding to local sports organisations and youth projects.