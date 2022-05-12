Walking football club gets funding from charity foundation

Collect picture of Charlotte Hartey at home in Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry in May 2009. Karl Hartey, from Oswestry, Shropshire, and his family are campaigning for swine flu call centres to be scrapped after his 16-year-old daughter Charlotte died after being diagnosed with swine flu. A post-mortem revealed Charlotte died from complications arising from tonsillitis and a Facebook campaign has now been launched calling for over-the-phone diagnosis to banned. at home in Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry. Credit:Collect/newsteam.co.uk 15/08/2009

The Ellesmere Rangers walking football team meetings on Wednesday evenings for training a matches, recently winning 2-0 against a Leicester team.

Funding from the Charlotte Hartey Foundation comes during mental health awareness week.

One of the team members, Rob McBride said the team really helped improve mental health.

"Other men in the team have found, as I do, that playing walking football really helps with our well-being and mental health as well as keeping us reasonably fit and having fun in these challenging times.

"Male suicides are soaring in recent times and it is maybe through initiatives like the walking football that men can get much-needed positivity and benefits."

The Charlotte Hartey Foundation was set up by Karl Hartey, Chairman of Hartey Wealth Management, whose 16-year-old Charlotte died in 2009 after her tonsilitis was wrongly.