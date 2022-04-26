Cheers, olympic rider toasts his 'extraordinary' to raise funds for charity

Oliver Townend , centre, with Emma and Gareth Glynn

Carousel Quest and Olympic Gold Medal winner, Townend, had years of success in international competitions. The pair won one of the most prestigious Three-Day Events in the world, The Burghley Horse Trials.

When the horse retired he lived out his days in the field bridging Oliver’s farm and The Shropshire Distillery.

As well as celebrating the horse, 20 per cent of profits from the new gin will be donated to Midlands Air Ambulance and the Dogs Trust.

Husband-and-wife team, Emma and Gareth Glynn from The Shropshire Distillery formed a friendship with Oliver, and began crafting the gin together.

Oliver Townend said, "This is a true artisan gin, handcrafted to celebrate one of the most extraordinary horses I have ever met. Carousel Quest won the Burghley Horse Trials whilst in training with me just down the road from the distillery.

“I’ve picked two charities close to my heart to support, and hope we raise lots of money for them both. With this gin I toast Carousel Quest - and invite you to toast your hero too."

Emma Glynn adds, “We’re really excited to be collaborating with such a sporting legend, neighbour and friend. We’ve created a juniper-led premium dry gin which incorporates citrus notes from lemon balm and lemon peel atop a liquorice and cassia warmth with a light fresh sweet orange undertone.