No evidence that drug death man intended to die, inquest hears

Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

Graham David Yates, aged 52, of Laurel's Close, had been found dead at home on Christmas Eve 2021 after an episode in which he had been struggling with his breathing.

But members of his family told Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery that he had not wanted them to call him an ambulance.

Mr Ellery heard that he had previously taken crack cocaine and heroin, and that toxicology results showed he had methadone, morphine and cocaine in his body.

But both Mr Ellery and members of the family were unable to shed light on how and where he had managed to obtain "such a high amount of methadone."

When asked whether the family thought he had intended to take his own life, they replied that "he was too stubborn to do that."

Mr Ellery agreed, saying that he too had "no evidence that he had wanted to kill himself."

He recorded that Mr Yates' death was "drug related."