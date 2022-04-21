Classic cars return to Ellesmere College

Classic cars at Ellesmere College

The event, which raises vital money for Hope House Children’s Hospices, is being held on June 4 and this year will also be celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

It has not been held for two years because of Covid.

Around 100 local classic and vintage vehicles will enjoy a scenic drive from Hope House through the Shropshire and Welsh countryside before driving up to the gothic building of Ellesmere College.

The car run will leave Hope House at 10.30am, reaching Ellesmere College around midday.

From 12.30pm onwards members of the public are encouraged to go along to the college for free to see the selection of classic vehicles on display until 4pm.

The college will also be holding a free art exhibition on the same day which can be enjoyed at the same time. The exhibition will be in the grand hall.

Julie Kirk, organiser of the rally, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Classics at the College event again and to be celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

!The event is a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts to get together to show their vehicles, and for members of the public to come along and appreciate their beauty whilst raising money for such an important local charity”