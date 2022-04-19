Events for charity among the programme of events at Ellesmere venue

The interior of the Comrades Club

The Sports & Social Club in Victoria Street in the town, is the venue for a bingo night on Friday that is being organised by the Ellesmere Carnival Committee.

The evening will raise funds needed to put on the carnival in August.

Thousands of people turn out to see the parade wind its way through the streets before an afternoon of entertainment beside the mere.

Bingo starts on Friday at 7.30pm prompt.

On Saturday singer Mal Cootes will provide an evening of entertainment with the cost just £5 and food available.

Another charity fundraiser will be held on April 29 with a quiz night in the lounge raising money for Hope House.

On April 30 there will be a Ukraine Appeal table top sale in the concert room.

Sarah Cooper, from the Comrades Club, said it was a busy club.

"We host snooker and pool teams, and a variety of classes both day and night.

"We serve Sunday lunches with local delivery available, breakfast and lunch on a Tuesday, with food available on a Saturday evening before the entertainment."

Thursday night is bingo night.