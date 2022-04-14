Full house as bingo evening raises more than £1,500 for Ukraine

The evening at Welshampton Village Hall was organised by Kathy Griffiths and her family and friends.
The sold out within days of being publicised.
A raffle, which dozens of prizes donated by local businesses and those from further afield as well as individuals, helped to boost the fundraising to £1,582.
Kathy, from Ellesmere said she was thrilled by the total raised.
"I can not thank everyone enough for their generosity and kindness in making the evening so successful and fun.
"For all the wonderful prizes that were donated from local businesses, friends and family, your willingness to donate so generously was overwhelming and we are also grateful to Welshampton Village Hall for allowing us to use the venue free of charge."