Woman killed in crash 'had been listening to YouTube video while driving'

The YouTube video was still playing loudly when passers-by went to help mother-of-two Adrianna Dereszewicz after her car crashed into the side of a house near Overton on February 3 last year.

Mrs Dereszwicz, 36 and of Cherry Drive, Ellesmere, died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital two days after the collision on the A539 in which she suffered severe head injuries.

The inquest in Ruthin heard that the administrative assistant was driving home from work in Connah’s Quay and her husband Jaroslaw told police that although she was not a very experienced driver she knew the route well.

No-one witnessed the crash in which her Vauxhall Zafira left the road on the approach to a bend, hit a gatepost and then continued before crashing into the wall of a house.

Mrs Dereszwicz’s colleague Dorota Kosciukid said she left work at about 5pm, called at a Polish shop near the office and then visited a client before setting off home. She called her husband to say she was on the way home.

In a statement read at the hearing Mr Dereszwicz said his wife had been diagnosed with epilepsy but it was controlled with medication.

Her medical records showed that she wanted to reduce her dosage but her doctor had warned her about the possible effect on her driving, and she had not notified the DVLA of her diagnosis.

Collision investigator Gavin Davies said Mrs Derexzwicz had not been on the phone when the collision occurred but could have been distracted by the music video.