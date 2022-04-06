Community speedwatch under discussion in Ellesmere

Councillors will discuss a community speedwatch scheme for the town.

Other items on the agenda include a Queen's Jubilee tree in Birch Road and a future meeting to discuss plans to celebrate the jubilee. Already in the pipeline are plans for a parade through the town.

The meeting will also discuss its policing concerns which are currently, anti-social behaviour, drugs and traffic offences.

The meeting will be held at Ellesmere Town Hall at 7.15pm