Community speedwatch under discussion in Ellesmere

Councillors will discuss a community speedwatch scheme for the town.
Other items on the agenda include a Queen's Jubilee tree in Birch Road and a future meeting to discuss plans to celebrate the jubilee. Already in the pipeline are plans for a parade through the town.
The meeting will also discuss its policing concerns which are currently, anti-social behaviour, drugs and traffic offences.
The meeting will be held at Ellesmere Town Hall at 7.15pm
There will also be a meeting of the planning committee of the council to discuss planning applications at 6.30pm.