Community speedwatch under discussion in Ellesmere

By Sue Austin

Ellesmere Town Council will hold its April meeting on Monday.

Councillors will discuss a community speedwatch scheme for the town.

Other items on the agenda include a Queen's Jubilee tree in Birch Road and a future meeting to discuss plans to celebrate the jubilee. Already in the pipeline are plans for a parade through the town.

The meeting will also discuss its policing concerns which are currently, anti-social behaviour, drugs and traffic offences.

The meeting will be held at Ellesmere Town Hall at 7.15pm

There will also be a meeting of the planning committee of the council to discuss planning applications at 6.30pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

