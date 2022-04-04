Pupils and staff proud of their school government inspectors say

Head at Lakelands Academy, Sophy Bellis with pupils:Tyler Smith, Josh Martin, Katie Ryder and Morn (crr) Williams

Lakelands Academy, Ellesmere, was officially declared "Good" in a recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspectors arrived as the school was emerging out of the Covid restrictions in place off and on since March 2020.

Head, Sophy Bellis, said she was delighted that both pupils and staff were proud of the school.

"It was also wonderful to hear that pupils felt safe around school and were well supported by staff," she said.

"It has been a difficult time for young people and their well being has to be our top priority."

The Ofsted report said pupils appreciated the extra opportunities they had to be active leaders in the school community, as prefects and school councillors, for example.

"Pupils are given the opportunity to make positive changes in the school, such as starting a social group for LGBT+ pupils and understand the values of respect and tolerance.

"One pupil summed up views when they said, ‘no one should be treated less favourably because they belong to a specific group’ and most pupils feel safe around school and are well supported by staff.

The report said on a few occasions when they hear homophobic and racist language used, it was usually challenged.

Leaders have high ambitions for all pupils’ learning, the inspectors said.

"Pupils, including those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities achieve well."

Lakelands careers programme was also praised with a careers programme embedded in the personal, social and health education programme and regular sessions are devoted to the world of work.

Inspectors said staff felt supported and valued by leaders.