Becky steps up to an ultra marathon in honour of Ellesmere teacher

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 29/03/2022..Pic in Ellesmere at Lakelands School of staff member: Becky Lewis, who is running for charity, inspired by a colleague that has had to leave due to ill health..

Popular teacher, Ian Crilly, has had to retire from his role at the secondary school as he begins his battle with the disease.

News of the diagnosis shocked colleagues, pupils and the Lakelands community and there are plans for fundraisers to fund research.

The first was set up by Becky Lewis, an administrator at the school and good friend of Ian.

She is taking part in the 50-mile Manchester to Liverpool Ultramarathon, on April 15 and has a Just Giving Page raising funds for the MND charity, justgiving.com/fundraising/becky-lewis10.

"A couple of years ago, my good friend Ian lent me a book called “The Rise of the Ultra Runners”. He said he could see me running an ultra marathon one day.

"I laughed and said no chance, a normal marathon is far enough thank you. But he had planted a seed in my head, and he made me wonder if I could.

"In the few years I have known him, Ian has been a running inspiration to me. In his younger days, he clocked some super impressive times that most of us could only dream of. He is humble, unassuming, caring and an all-round star who lights up every room he walks into. Hearing of his MND diagnosis was a shock and so very sad."

Becky said the teacher was one of the most positive people she have ever had the pleasure to know.

"He makes a long-lasting impression on everyone he meets, not least all those young people over the years who have been fortunate enough to call him their teacher.

"He is managing his condition by keeping as busy and active as he can, but it is not easy. To remind him of how amazing he is, I will be running the Manchester to Liverpool ultramarathon on Good Friday especially for him, and hoping I can raise funds for the MND Association along the way."

The head of Lakelands Academy, Sophy Bellis said news of Ian's diagnosis had been a shock for the whole Lakelands family.

"We all have an overwhelming sense that we want to give so much back to this man who has given so much in his typically modest way.

"Becky very quietly decided to set herself this very personal challenge pushing her self to the max and she has become a conduit for all the outpouring of love and support for Ian.

"We are all nervous and excited for her including Ian who is so surprised by the amount of money raised in his name."