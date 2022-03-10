Notification Settings

Ellesmere shop owner swaps bike for running shoes for marathon fundraiser

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

An Ellesmere shop owner is to hold a fundraiser on Saturday as part of his London Marathon fundraising.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/04/2021 - BUSINESS - Rod Evans from A Mere Cycle in Ellesmere - Managed to survive during lockdown..
Rod Evans, from A Mere Cycle, is taking part in the marathon in October raised funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

He chose the charity to honour his mother, Margaret, now in a nursing home after being struck down with meningitis in November 2020.

Rod said: "Mum has lived in Ellesmere all her live and used to clean the football club for many years. The meningitis has left her with huge, life changing disabilities."

The coffee morning will be held at Ellesmere Rangers FC from 10am until noon.

"We will also be selling tickets for our raffle to be drawn in May," he said.

Rod is well known for his fundraising cycling exploits raising thousands of pounds for charities including the Air Ambulance.

