College to set up new swimming academy as elite club faces closure amid welfare issues

A decision on the future of Ellesmere College Titans is expected next month

Ellesmere College Titans, which is based at the independent boarding school but not managed by it, faces shutdown after "ongoing concerns" were raised by the sport's governing body, Swim England.

The members of the club's committee are expected to hold a special general meeting on its future in March after Swim England said it would not allow an affiliated club to be based at the college.

The situation leaves the Titans without an affiliated training base.

The majority of its swimmers are also students at the college, and it is expected that a decision will be taken to close the club.

The situation comes after two coaches at the club were suspended last year following a Swim England investigation that highlighted welfare concerns around children at the club.

The investigation was launched after concerns were raised by the parents of some children, although more than 70 current and former members signed a letter saying they supported the club's suspended staff.

In the wake of the suspension Ellesmere College had intended to take over the management of the club but will no longer be allowed to do so.

The college has said it will set up its own swimming academy.

The college said the move to create an academy is "in the best interests of all parties".

A statement from Ellesmere College said: "The school had intended to take over the running of the club, and was working with Swim England to that end.

"Unfortunately, for reasons relating to the way Swim England has handled various matters, this will not now happen.

"Instead, we have decided to establish our own swimming academy. This is in the best interests of all parties, and particularly our swimmers who will benefit from a seamless continuity in training."

The college said the situation had been "frustrating" for students.

The statement said: "The college is focused on celebrating the success of each individual rather than the banner they represent.

"This situation is obviously frustrating for the students, but we are actively exploring various options.

"The success of the school is built on the wide ranging achievements of all of our pupils in the varied areas and specialisms they excel at, and swimming is just one part of this."

Last week Swim England revealed its decision on the club's affiliation, with a spokesman saying: "Following the outcome of an independent process into Ellesmere College Titans Swimming Club in 2021, undertaken in conjunction with statutory agencies, welfare and governance issues were identified.

"Key actions were mandated and the implementation of these actions have been reviewed by Swim England and statutory agencies on an ongoing basis.

"Since that time further and ongoing concerns have been raised and, following further careful consideration of all the information available, Swim England (alongside statutory agencies) have determined that there will be no affiliated club based at Ellesmere College going forward."