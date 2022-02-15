Alleged drug dealer and gang accused of helping him escape custody appear in court

Owen Batha, from Scotland Street, Ellesmere, made no plea at Shrewsbury Crown Court, to charges of escaping from lawful custody, three counts of drug possession – all for cannabis or resin – or to two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy.

The drug offences date back to between January 1, 2019 and May 5, 2020, and the escaping custody charge relates to April 24 and 28 last year.

Jude Roberts, aged 20, pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray.

Three other defendants who all face a charge of aiding/abetting an escape from lawful custody made no pleas to charges they face.

Andrew Davies, 49, of Castlefields in Oswestry, allegedly removed handcuffs from Batha. He previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis on June 5, 2020.

Billie Joe Davies, 18, from Balmer Crescent in Welshampton, also faces three further charges of supplying cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

Laura Sudlow, 40, faces one charge of aiding and abetting.