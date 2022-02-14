Walk and enjoy three-course meal at picturesque private estate near Ellesmere

Some of the Oteley herd

The Shropshire Tasty Trail will return on April 9-10 with organisers announcing that the location of this year’s walk and eat event will be across a picturesque private estate in Ellesmere.

Shropshire Festivals has joined forces with the Oteley Estate, which overlooks the mere. Walkers will follow a route through the estate, which is not usually open to the public.

The event was launched last year with 600 happy trail walkers completing an eight-mile walk through countryside near Upton Magna.

Oteley is run by Ian and Clare Mainwaring, who rear Highland cattle alongside their shorthorn and commercial cattle, sheep, and pigs, and produce quality meat boxes.

The family will be opening its gardens for walkers to explore at the end of the trail, and there will be refreshments, a licensed bar and music to celebrate completing the walk.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “Our ethos for this event is about getting people out into the countryside, getting active, being social, and supporting local food and drink businesses. This is about leaving muddy footprints not carbon footprints, with our low food-mile offering.

"All the food and drink that will be served is from the local area. Our trail walkers will be enjoying pork and beef raised on the farmland they will be walking through – it doesn’t get more local than that!

“There will be exclusive access through the estate plus along part of the Shropshire Way. In total the walk will be 7.5 miles with a course served every few miles. There will be free parking and dogs on leads are welcome, plus we plan to put on live music at some of the stops to provide a fun atmosphere.

“Walkers will enjoy a starter, main and dessert, all washed down with some of the region’s finest ales and ciders."