Lottery funding for roof at village hall

WITH WORDS. GV of Criftins village hall where children from Criftins School are having lessons while work is caried out on the school building. PIC BY ALEX

Criftins Parish Hall in Criftins near Ellesmere applied for funding for the desperately needed work on the building.

Its chairman, John Chapman, said: "We are delighted to let everyone know that our application to the National Lottery Community Fund has been approved and we have been offered over £79000 to replace the Parish Hall Roof.

"We are hopeful that work will be able to commence this Spring and we will be sending out regular updates. It's great news."

The hall is available to hire for functions by organisations and individuals and in recent years had a new kitchen fitted.

It is also the venue for the Criftins Post Office.

The committee also organises fundraising events.

At the end of April people can dance the night away at a Ceilidh and Curry night.

Music will be provided by the Tern Valley Tinkers.