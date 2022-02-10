Notification Settings

Lottery funding for roof at village hall

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A village hall in Shropshire has been given lottery funding to replace its ageing roof.

WITH WORDS. GV of Criftins village hall where children from Criftins School are having lessons while work is caried out on the school building. PIC BY ALEX
Criftins Parish Hall in Criftins near Ellesmere applied for funding for the desperately needed work on the building.

Its chairman, John Chapman, said: "We are delighted to let everyone know that our application to the National Lottery Community Fund has been approved and we have been offered over £79000 to replace the Parish Hall Roof.

"We are hopeful that work will be able to commence this Spring and we will be sending out regular updates. It's great news."

The hall is available to hire for functions by organisations and individuals and in recent years had a new kitchen fitted.

It is also the venue for the Criftins Post Office.

The committee also organises fundraising events.

At the end of April people can dance the night away at a Ceilidh and Curry night.

Music will be provided by the Tern Valley Tinkers.

Tickets for the event on April 30 are £12 on sale soon from the Post Office at the Parish Hall and behind the Parish Hall Bar.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

