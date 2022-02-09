Salopians given chance to share ideas with Shropshire Council leader

Councillor Picton at Meet The Leader in Ludlow last year

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, will be holding a second Meet the Leader session at Our Space on Trimpley Street in Ellesmere from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, February 23.

People are invited to go along and talk about ideas to make Shropshire a better place. Slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Councillor Picton said: “Meeting residents is one of the most rewarding parts of my role and I am excited to be holding my second Meet the Leader session, in Ellesmere.

“These sessions offer me an opportunity to hear your ideas and talk through how we can make Shropshire an even better place for our communities – something that I’m particularly passionate about.”

The first Meet the Leader session was held in October last year in Ludlow with a number of residents turning out.

Councillor Picton added: “The first Meet the Leader session was a resounding success. It was great to see so many faces and hear people’s ideas. Anything I couldn’t answer on the day was written down and actioned as appropriate.

“It was a relaxed atmosphere and there was no agenda. Those who attended talked to me about the things that matter to them and their communities.

“I’m keen to build on this momentum in Ellesmere, and in other places across the county in the coming months.”