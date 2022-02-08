Community orchard takes root at historic canal headquarters in Ellesmere

Volunteers at Ellesmere Canal Yard

The patch of land next to the canalside Ellesmere Yard, is being transformed into an orchard and garden as an environmental and community project.

The Canal and River Trust is working with volunteers to make the sloping land attractive to nature and people like.

Ellesmere Yard is a historic and still operational canal maintenance site sitting alongside the Llangollen Canal.

The trust has been holding a series of community events at the yard to encourage people to get involved in its future.

Community planning events for the garden have has involved working with a local ecologist and a landscape and permaculture design expert to understand the potential of this land and develop some outline designs which builds on and enriches the local ecology.

An orchard and hedgerow workshop was held on Saturday, with apple, pear and plum trees planted.

Jenny Spelling from the Canal & River Trust wanted to open up the area for community use and enjoyment and also for staff.

"The historic buildings are still a working yard," she said.

"Key to this initiative is supporting the restoration and improvement of this green space for wildlife and biodiversity. It is a community led project and what will be planted here will be decided with the community."

Among the volunteers were Jessica Kelly and Genevieve Wilson, both 25.

They have been involved in the permaculture project at Treflach Farm near Oswestry.

"It is nice to have the chance to do something in our own community and meet other people," Jessica said.

Trixi Field said it was vital to cut down food miles and see more people growing their own food.

"This will be an area that people can come to and help themselves to the fruit and forage in the garden. We are talking about food metres, not miles."