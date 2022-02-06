A fire service crew

The latest incident is reported to have taken place in Watling Street, Craven Arms this morning (Sunday) where a Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crew was scrambled from the town's fire station at 9.51am.

A fire service crew, called to the "effect entry" incident used small tools to release a child.

Firefighters sent the service's stop message at 10.24am.

It was the second such incident in less than one day.

At 5pm on Saturday, February 5, a fire and rescue service crew was scrambled to David Phillips Close, in Ellesmere. The town's fire crew found a four month-old baby trapped and used small equipment to rescue the mite.