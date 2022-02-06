Notification Settings

Second incident in Shropshire where a child had to be rescued from a locked car

By David TooleyEllesmerePublished:

A second child has had to be rescued from a locked car in Shropshire the space of less than one day.

A fire service crew
A fire service crew

The latest incident is reported to have taken place in Watling Street, Craven Arms this morning (Sunday) where a Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crew was scrambled from the town's fire station at 9.51am.

A fire service crew, called to the "effect entry" incident used small tools to release a child.

Firefighters sent the service's stop message at 10.24am.

It was the second such incident in less than one day.

At 5pm on Saturday, February 5, a fire and rescue service crew was scrambled to David Phillips Close, in Ellesmere. The town's fire crew found a four month-old baby trapped and used small equipment to rescue the mite.

That incident was declared stopped at 5.21pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

