Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baby rescued from locked car in Ellesmere

By David TooleyEllesmerePublished:

A four-month old baby was rescued from inside a locked car on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters in action
Firefighters in action

Firefighters from Ellesmere were scrambled to David Phillips Close in the town at 5pm.

One crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service used small tools to get into the car and get the infant out.

The crew sent their incident stop message at 5.21pm.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News