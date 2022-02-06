Firefighters from Ellesmere were scrambled to David Phillips Close in the town at 5pm.
A four-month old baby was rescued from inside a locked car on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters from Ellesmere were scrambled to David Phillips Close in the town at 5pm.
One crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service used small tools to get into the car and get the infant out.
The crew sent their incident stop message at 5.21pm.