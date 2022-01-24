Apartments plan for former bank among latest applications

A planning application could see the former bank in Ellesmere turned into apartments

Shropshire Council’s planning department has been asked to consider a request for the ‘change of use’ from a bank to apartments, for the former Lloyds TSB premises in Ellesmere.

If approved the building, on Scotland Street, would become home to seven apartments.

A major new housing development could be built in Ludlow under proposals submitted to the council.

The application, from Crest Nicholson, asks permission to build 42 new homes and an access on land at Foldgate Lane in Ludlow.

The site was initially part of a larger piece of land subject to an approval of 137 homes, but that permission has since been subject to a number of variations.

Planning officers will also be asked to decide on a proposal for 10 new homes to be built at land to the south of The Avenue in West Felton.

A single home could be built at land at 23 Mill Lane in Broseley, under a proposal submitted to the council, which requests outline permission for the house.

A modification to a previous planning permission is also being sought, allowing for the conversion of Dinham Hall at Ludlow for seven dwellings.

Telford & Wrekin Council meanwhile will be asked to consider whether to approve a request to build six homes in Ironbridge.

The application requests outline permission for “up to six dwellings”, on the site of Hollydale and Stretton View, Buildwas Road.

A new storage and distribution unit could be created at land behind Wrap Film Systems Ltd at Hortonwood 45 in Telford.

The proposal asks permission for the development, as well accompanying offices, access, a servicing yard, and car parking.

Retrospective planning permission is being sought by residents of a property in Coalbrookdale.